Father, son on Titanic tourist sub from influential business family in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: A billionaire father and son duo, a wealthy explorer and a diver with decades of experience exploring the Titanic are among the five people on board the submersible that has disappeared en route to view the world’s most famous shipwreck.
Authorities said the small vessel – roughly the size of a minivan – was carrying five people when its mothership lost contact with it on Sunday morning, about 1 hour and 45 minutes into its descent to explore the Titanic wreckage, reports the international media. While the names of those on board have not been released by the authorities, British businessman Hamish Harding, Pakistani billionaire Shahzada Dawood and his son Sulaiman Dawood, and French diver Paul-Henri Nargeolet have been confirmed to be on board the craft.
The fifth person on board is Stockton Rush, the CEO and founder of the company leading the voyage, Ocean Gate, according to a source with knowledge of the mission plan.
Harding, who has an impressive list of extreme expeditions under his belt, is based in the United Arab Emirates and is a trained jet pilot. He is the chairman of Action Aviation, an aircraft brokerage. The company said in statement posted on social media that Harding was on board the submersible.
He made headlines in 2019 for being part of a flight crew that broke the world record for the fastest circumnavigation of the globe via both poles.
In a bold move aimed at invigorating Pakistan’s economic landscape, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has announced the...
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is actively seeking to establish a partnership with Central Asia, particularly Turkmenistan, in...
ISLAMABAD: The Higher Education Commission has expressed concern on the celebration of Holi — a Hindu religious...
RAWALPINDI: General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee , is on an official visit to China...
ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan Wednesday issued an order and said as per the Elections Act, 2017, it...
ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan Wednesday skipped his appearance...