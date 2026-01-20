Leonardo DiCaprio steps out with girlfriend after Golden Globes roast

Leonardo DiCaprio, Vittoria Ceretti go for outing in New York City

Nikki Glaser, host of the 2026 Golden Globes, roasted Leonardo DiCaprio over his love life. Now, nearly two weeks later, he was seen in public with his girlfriend, Vittoria Ceretti.



The Oscar winner seems to avoid attention by going on a low-key shopping trip in New York City. Photos show them browsing different outlets for items to buy.

According to the Daily Mail, the couple bought various items and left a dozen bags behind, likely to be delivered to their home.

Back at the 2026 Golden Globes, Nikki joked about the Titanic star, known in pop culture for dating women under 25.

But the star did not follow his alleged rule on his current girlfriend, Vittoria, leading Nikki to quip, "The most impressive thing is that you’ve been able to accomplish all of this before your girlfriend turned 30."

However, the joke about his dating history is not the only point where Leo came under the spotlight. His animated reactions during a break in the award ceremony also caught fans' attention.

Later, Teyana Taylor, his co-star on One Battle After Another, shared that the actor was talking to her.

"What do you think of the viral K-pop Leo video?" Us Weekly asked the actress. "Oh, my God. He was talking to me," she said. "That’s what makes it even funnier," she replied.

DiCaprio's One Battle After One is streaming on HBO Max.