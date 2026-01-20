Amanda Batula, Kyle Cooke call it quits after 4 years of marriage

Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula have parted ways after four years of marriage.

The Summer House stars announced their separation on Monday, January 19, on social media.

“After much reflection, we have mutually and amicably decided to part ways as a couple,” the stars penned on a joint Instagram Story post.

“We share this with a heavy heart and kindly ask for your grace and support while we focus on our personal growth and healing,” they continued.

The exes added, “It feels ironic to ask for privacy at this time since we’ve always tried to be open and honest about our relationship, but your kindness and respect will go a long way as we try to navigate our next chapter."

For those unversed, Kyle and Amanda started dating in 2016 during the first season of the reality show, Summer House.

The two exchanged vows in September 2021 in New Jersey.

In November 2025, Page Six reported that Kyle and Amanda could soon be heading for divorce, claiming that the Bravolebs were living separately.

At that time, the source told the outlet that the couple were “both committed to working on their relationship.”