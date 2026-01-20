‘Entitled’ Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is still winding people up: ‘That’s what he’s used to’

With Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s move to Marsh Farm creeping up, the 65-year-old has started to irk some people, not just because of his rumored entitlement but also because his plans for his permanent abode keep shifting continents.

For those unversed, reports have been haphazard, citing the Middle East even, as a contender for where Andrew wishes to settle down roots following his exile away from the 30-bedroom Royal Lodge.

But according to well-placed sources that just sat down with the National Enquirer through all this “Charles has been incredibly generous and, frankly, far more patient than most people would be in his position.”

What is pertinent to mention that even renovation costs to this privately owned property that Andrew will move to is being taken on by King Charles “because he genuinely believes that’s the decent thing to do.”

But the same insider warns, “the way Andrew is spending, it’s very possible this could run into the millions by the time he’s finished all the upgrading.”

For those unversed, King Charles’ intentions with this property is not just to create a ‘livable’ place for his brother that has been stripped of his titles, his dukedom and even his military honors.

But in his younger brothers’ eyes, “he wants everything done to the nines because that’s what he’s used to and, in his mind, what he’s entitled to.”

But all this has not gone over well by people within the inner circles because “what’s really winding people up is that [Andrew is] still openly talking about eventually moving to the Middle East, so everyone’s asking why Charles is pouring this kind of money into a place [he] may not even stay in long term.”

In terms of Andrew’s intentions, he is rumored to be fighting the process every step of the way, and a previous report by the same outlet even warned, “Andrew has absolutely no intention of settling quietly into Sandringham. He says if Charles and [Prince William] think they can park him in some falling-down dump and pretend that he no longer exists, they have another thing coming.”