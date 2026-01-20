Rihanna hit by hotel door in New York, jokes with bodyguard afterward

Rihanna was momentarily caught off guard last weekend when a closing door struck her while exiting the Four Seasons Hotel in New York City.

It happened as the star’s security guard walked ahead, but left the doors swinging shut in her direction.

The 37-year-old singer handled the Friday mishap with humour, pausing briefly before quipping, “Such a gentleman you are.”

The interaction got captured in a video that has since gone viral on social media. She then laughed as she got into a waiting car.

The outing coincided with her partner A$AP Rocky’s release of his fourth album, Don’t Be Dumb. The rapper performed the next day as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live, where the couple was also spotted at the after-party.

Rihanna and Rocky share three children, including sons RZA, 3, and Riot, 2, and daughter Rocki, born in September 2025.

Rocky recently told the New York Times Popcast that his mother encouraged him to pursue Rihanna.

“Mothers know best… I’m thankful that [Rihanna] was put in my life at that time because any time prior to that I don’t think I was ready for something like that,” he said, calling Rihanna a “very special woman.”

Rihanna has also hinted at expanding her family further. In early January, she responded to a social media post from former Love Island star Montana Rose Brown about pregnancy, writing, “Wait! So I’m not crazy then? Bet!”