Meghan Markle's decision to cut out raw moment with Harry sparks explosion

The inner turmoil Prince Harry is facing, living in the US, with Meghan Markle, and his two children has just been exposed, and it paints a warning about what fans of the Duke and Duchess should expect in the near future.

For those unversed, the claim comes as part of an observation a body language expert did, while looking at Prince Harry’s dancing video that has been taken by Princess Lilibet, in what appears to be the couple’s back yard.

The video posted to Instagram came as part of the 2026 feels just like 2016 trend where people are sharing side by side snaps, videos, and collages of what they were up to.

But according to body language expert Traci Brown “he certainly isn't as excited or engaged in this as she is,” given his expressionless opening shot in the video.

This is in stark contrast to Meghan Markle who walks up to Prince Harry moving her arms up and down as she moves towards the Duke of Sussex for the dance.

She also said, “to start, they're on really different pages. He's looking away as she moves towards him, very excited, with her hands in the air.”

But highlighting one moment that cuts off the otherwise single shot video Ms Brown added, “there is a cut in the video, so something went wrong in there that they don't want us to see.”

In her video, “You can tell how excited someone is by how high their hands are. And this is as excited as you can get.”

And while Prince Harry “does reach for her,” its clear that he “isn't nearly as excited,” because “his feet are still.”

Only a while into the video does he “pull her close,” and allows fans to see their pelvises become pressed together.

Furthermore, “there's no daylight there, so that says they're close. Also, they put their foreheads together, which also says they're close.”

Her observations didn’t leave out the fact that the videographer of this little family moment was four-year-old Princess Lilibet because according to the expert, “I have my doubts that a four-year-old filmed this. It's framed really nicely.”

Before concluding she also hypothesized the probabilities, and admitted “the only legit technological way it could happen is if they just sat her behind the camera on a gimbal that was set to follow them. Either way, she certainly wasn't in charge.”