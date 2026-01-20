Elijah Wood gets candid about brutal 'Lord of the Rings' shooting

Elijah Wood reflects on pickup shoots in 'The Lord of the Rings'

In the first The Lord of the Rings film, Elijah Wood, who plays Frodo Baggins, tells — in his now-most quoted lines — Gandalf the Grey, portrayed by Ian McKellen, "All right then, keep your secrets."



But this famous dialogue, the actor reveals, was shot in reshoots, or what he describes as "pickup shoots."

In a chat with Collider at Fan Expo Portland, he shares, “That scene was actually shot during pickups. It was not shot during principal photography. I’m pretty sure that sequence was from pickups.”

However, these pickup shoots, the star shares, were "brutal" due to hours of waiting while wearing heavy makeup and prosthetics.

“Obviously, the folks who had a lot of makeup had the earliest pickup times. I think Lurtz, the Uruk-hai, was picked up just around midnight to then be put in makeup for five or six hours. My earliest pickup was during the first pickups in Osgiliath, and I think it was 3:30 in the morning. It was brutal."

It is worth noting the line became famous for giving a glimpse into Frodo's quick wit as well as suspicion, making him one of the sharpest Hobbits in the lore.