Prince Harry faces ‘massive strain’ on his life due to UK media

Prince Harry claims he was left devastated by unlawful intrusion of his privacy back in the UK.

The Duke of Sussex’s legal team tells High Court in London this week that the father-of-two had been “paranoid beyond belief” causing a “massive strain” on his personal relationships

The Duke of Sussex sued Daily Mail’s publisher for hiring private investigators and attacking his private life.

Harry was “caused great distress by each and every episode of UIG (unlawful information gathering) against him by Associated or on its behalf, and the fruits of that UIG in the 14 unlawful articles of which he complains”, his barrister David Sherborne said in written submissions.

Mr Sherborne added: “It is evident from the articles and the evidence of the Duke of Sussex that the targeting of him has had a profoundly distressing effect, with episodes of pleaded UIG described as 'disturbing to feel that my every move, thought or feeling was being tracked and monitored just for the Mail to make money out of it', 'intrusion (that) was terrifying' for loved ones, creating a 'massive strain' on personal relationships while invidiously 'creating distrust and suspicion' and 'driv(ing) me paranoid beyond belief, isolating me'.

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.