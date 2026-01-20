Prince Harry faces brutal online taunts after UK court appearance

Prince Harry was brutally mocked online after his photos arriving at the Royal Courts of Justice in central London for the start of his trial against the publisher of the Daily Mail went viral.

The Duke of Sussex faced a wave of online mockery over his thinning hair after arriving at the London High Court for his case against Associated Newspapers Limited.

Online trolls made fun of Harry as they pointed out that just days before, his wife Meghan Markle shared a video showing him with a fuller head of hair.

As per Radar Online, some trolls even commented that he should just shave it off while other called him out for criticizing Prince William’s hairline in his memoir, Spare.

"Umm, did Harry leave his hair in Montecito?” one troll penned, adding, “Because Meghan’s 'recent' video shows him with plenty of hair, but in the UK today, he’s alarmingly bald… so either that clip is OLD, or he forgot to carry his hair.”

Another commented, "He’s a joke. And yes, I think that is an older video in her little 'archives' just waiting for the moment she thinks it’s needed for a distraction."

"Honestly, if he hadn’t mocked William’s hair loss, most people wouldn't even comment," one commented.

In his controversial autobiography, Harry penned of William’s baldness, "I looked at Willy, really looked at him, perhaps for the first time since we were little, taking in every detail: his familiar scowl, which had always been the norm in his dealings with me; his alarming baldness, more advanced than my own; his famous resemblance to Mummy, which was fading with time."

Some other mocked him writing, "He should just shave it," with another adding, "The aerosol can of spray-on hair was removed from his carry-on by the TSA in California.”