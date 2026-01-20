Sydney Sweeney racy movie gets attention after 'Euphoria' S3 trailer

Sydney Sweeney turns heads in this movie as 'Euphoria' season three teaser drops

Sydney Sweeney turned heads in the Euphoria teaser of season three by becoming an OnlyFans model. However, it is not the only raunchier role she has done.



But there was another, a far more sauciest one. It was in the 2021 erotic thriller The Voyeurs as Pippa.

The film's logline reads, "A young couple, played by Sweeney and Justice Smith, who start spying on their exhibitionist neighbours having sex."

Sydney Sweeney as Pippa in 'The Voyeurs'

Though critics were not impressed by the movie, fans, in contrast, tuned in overwhelming numbers to watch it, particularly after it was available on Tubi for a limited time.

Besides Sydney's filmography, her personal life, similarly, received unwanted attention. An example is Scooter Braun, who is dating the actress and is not unfazed by the tabloid coverage.

"He finds the headlines comical," a source told People. "He seems to be unfazed, as he finds them all very funny."

"Sydney and Scooter are totally confident and comfortable in their relationship, and there are no trust issues going on," the insider said, claiming, "Things between them are stronger than ever, and they’re in a great place."

While looking at reports, Scooter and Sydney were romantically linked in the middle of 2025.