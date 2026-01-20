Brooklyn Beckham speaks out after 'relentless inaccuracies about Nicola': Source

Brooklyn Beckham broke silence after family 'pushed false narratives'

After months of the long-standing feud of Brooklyn Beckham and wife Nicola Peltz with the Beckham family, the eldest son of David and Victoria has finally broken his silence after things have gone too far.

The 26-year-old influencer posted a six-page bombshell statement on his social media on Monday, in which from clapping back at his brother Cruz's claims over the social media wars to revealing the wedding dress controversy, he has addressed the reported tensions with his family.

While he declared that he does "not want to reconcile with my family," a source told People that Brooklyn and Nicola "never wanted any of this" and "made every attempt to keep these matters private."

"They just wanted to quietly live their lives and be married," the source began.

"But after reading enough of the relentless inaccuracies about Nicola, a family member had had enough and wanted to set the record straight last year," the insider revealed.

"And then the Beckhams had plenty of time to make amends and try and fix the damage and instead they continued to push these false narratives, and Brooklyn and Nicola are just sick of it. Brooklyn knows his truth and was ready to speak it," the bird chirped.

Brooklyn said in his statement that his "parents and their team have continued to go to the press" and that's the last straw, which left him with "no choice but to speak" for himself and his wife and "tell the truth."