Nicola Peltz remembers designer Valentino after wedding dress controversy

Nicola Peltz is mourning the death of her wedding dress designer Valentino Garavani.

As her husband, Brooklyn Beckham, claimed in a bombshell statement that his mother Victoria, pulled out of designing Nicola's big day gown at the last minute, the heiress took to her Instagram account on Monday to pay tribute to the late fashion designer.

For those unversed, Valentino passed away at the age of 93, on Monday, January 19, at his residence in Rome.

Nicola posted three snaps of the designer to her Stories in order to honor the stylist who has famously worked with personalities, including Princess Diana, Gwyneth Paltrow, former First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy, Kim Kardashian and other A-list celebrities.

Brooklyn took to his Instagram account the same day and broke his silence over his long-standing family feud, sharing a six-page statement.

In the lengthy statement, Brookyn also addressed the reported tension between his wife and mum since their wedding.

"My parents have been trying endlessly to ruin my relationship since before my wedding, and it hasn't stopped," he began.

Brooklyn continued, "My mum cancelled making Nicola's dress in the eleventh hour, despite how excited she was to wear her design, forcing her to urgently find a new dress.

"Weeks before our big day, my parents repeatedly pressured and attempted to bribe me into signing away the rights to my name, which would have affected me, my wife, and our future children.

"They were adamant on me signing before my wedding date because then the terms of the deal would be initiated.

"My holdout affected the payday, and they have never treated me the same since.

"During the wedding planning, my mum went so far as to call me 'evil' because Nicola and I chose to include my Nanny Sandra, and Nicola's Naunni at our table.

"The night before our wedding, members of my family told me that nicola was 'not blood' and 'not family,'" he added.