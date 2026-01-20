Amanda Seyfried says winning an Oscar not a priority

Amanda Seyfried says an Academy Award isn’t a main motivation in her career, even as her recent work gets award attention.

The actress made the claim in a recent interview with The New Yorker, where she was asked whether winning an Oscar is important to her.

Seyfried responded bluntly, saying she does not see the award as important and questioning how memorable recent wins actually are.

“No. Do you remember who won in the past 10 years?” she replied. Instead, she emphasised that industry recognition matters more than a trophy itself.

“It’s not the win that’s important. It’s the nomination. It does thrust you forward. That’s a fact.”

Seyfried said an Oscar nomination can boost an actor’s career, but she doesn’t rely on that kind of validation. “I’ve gotten this far without an Oscar,” she said.

The actress received her first Academy Award nomination in 2021 for her supporting role as Marion Davies in David Fincher’s Mank. She has since continued to earn critical recognition, including recent Golden Globe and Critics Choice nominations for her performance in The Testament of Ann Lee.

With Oscar nominations set to be announced later this month, Seyfried is considered a potential contender again this year.

Seyfried also spoke about longevity, saying her past work already shows her range. She pointed to her Emmy win for The Dropout as proof she can handle challenging roles without needing awards to validate her career.