Sarah Ferguson plans to become Meghan 2.0 and is preparing to go totally rogue on royals

After months of media scrutiny and backlash, it appears Sarah Ferguson is turning to the Sussex handbook and is mid contemplation, and considering their road map towards financial freedom.

In terms of what has led the former Duchess to her present circumstance, it is a mix of her association with the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, despite photographic proof being released by the US Department of Justice later on. As well as leaked emails by the Mail on Sunday that not only exposed her desire to make good with her ‘supreme friend’. But also escape his wrath after calling him a pedophile word when he was first convicted of child sex trafficking.

But with her husband’s exile to a privately owned property pushed up, and her own living arrangements not set in stone, sources warn she may consider the pivot, more seriously than previously thought.

According to a report by OK! magazine Fergie is “has closely analyzed the path Harry and Meghan took” before they opted to go public with their initial interviews and the like.

This might translate to contracts, a stint in front of the cameras, and more.

While getting into the nitty gritty the insider explained that her plan is more of a “three-step media plan” where she is hoping for a sit-down chat first. Then consider streaming projects before finally opting for a book release of sorts.

Per the same source, “she views it as a successful formula for both retaliation and financial stability,” especially since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are living examples.

Behind the scenes she has even started work on part three, allegedly, by taking on “multiple exploratory meetings” with book teams that are being described as “very interested.”

But over all “she is following that three-pronged strategy with real intent,” and is thinking up a “life lessons-style” book concept.

But what’s causing the most panic is that “she is preparing to go totally rogue on the royals” and they claim “it could be an absolute disaster for The Firm,” the insider added before signing off.