Brooklyn Beckham reveals major cause behind his feud with parents

Brooklyn Beckham finally broke the silence on his longstanding feud with his parents, David and Victoria Beckham.

Taking to his Instagram Stories on Monday, the eldest child of the Beckham family claimed that his mother pulled out of designing his wife Nicola Peltz's wedding dress at the "eleventh hour."

"My parents have been trying endlessly to ruin my relationship since before my wedding, and it hasn't stopped," penned Brooklyn.

"My mum cancelled making Nicola's dress in the eleventh hour, despite how excited she was to wear her design, forcing her to urgently find a new dress," he added.

For those unversed, Brooklyn and Nicola exchanged vows in April 2022 at her parents' Palm Beach estate.

The Transformers actress donned a custom Valentino Haute Couture gown on her big day.

Last year, People magazine reported that the "tensions between Brooklyn and Nicola and the family" began after Victoria declined to make Nicola's wedding dress.

Speaking to Variety in November 2022, Nicola shut down rumors of a beef with her mother-in-law over the dress situation.

"I was going to [wear Victoria Beckham] and I really wanted to, and then a few months down the line, she realized that her atelier couldn't do it, so then I had to pick another dress," said Nicola.