Ellie Goulding drops rare video of boyfriend Beau Minniear during Paris trip

Ellie Goulding shared a playful glimpse of her boyfriend, Beau Minniear, on Sunday during a visit to the Louvre in Paris.

In a TikTok video, the 39-year-old singer panned her camera from a 1563 painting by Paolo Veronese, The Wedding at Cana, to Minniear, 28, standing nearby.

“Art bla bla bla (On a serious note this is mind blowing every time),” Goulding captioned the clip, adding over the video, “Got distracted.”

She also commented, “I know my art,” teasing that Minniear’s good looks were a bigger distraction than the masterpieces.

The singer later shared Instagram Stories from the trip, including photos with the Mona Lisa and a stop at Café Charlot.

Goulding announced in December that she is expecting her second child and first with Minniear. She has one son, Arthur, from her marriage to ex-husband Caspar Jopling, which ended in February 2024 after four and a half years.

Goulding and Minniear made their relationship public in September 2025, and in November, he appeared alongside her in the music video for her single Destiny. The Louvre outing marks one of the couple’s first shared public moments since revealing her pregnancy.