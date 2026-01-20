King Charles faux pas that still makes Prince William ‘cringe’
King Charles hurt Prince William and Prince Harry’s with biggest mistake
King Charles faced a tough time protecting his sons from a scandalous menace.
His Majesty, who was dragged over his illicit phone call to then girlfriend Camilla Parker Bowles, could not shield Prince Harry and Prince William from malicious content online.
As reported by the Daily Mail, "In January 1993, a six-minute, 1,574-word transcript of the then-Prince of Wales speaking to Camilla four years prior was leaked to the press in a sordid controversy dubbed 'Camillagate.'"
Royal expert Robert Lacey noted: "There could be no shielding William and Harry from the ear-nose-and-toe-cringing embarrassment of 'Camillagate.'"
The recording was first sold by an amateur artist to ‘Australian New Age magazine,’ notes Daily Mail.
Meanwhile, Royal expert Tina Brown shared: "It's excruciating to imagine what kind of Tampax-related ridicule of his father William endured."
She continued: "The brutal exposure ended any murmuring mystique around the status of 'royal mistress' and reduced it to something that sounded furtive and squalid."
-
Sarah Ferguson plans to become Meghan 2.0 and is preparing to go totally rogue on royals
-
‘Entitled’ Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is still winding people up: ‘That’s what he’s used to’
-
Why Sarah Ferguson will not leave Andrew despite ultimate humiliation
-
Sarah Ferguson resorts to a cynical attempt at survival and runa out of lives
-
Prince Harry deserves UK security: ‘Didn’t choose his fate’
-
Sarah Ferguson & Andrew turn volatile and makes Buckingham Palace’s biggest fear come true
-
Meghan Markle’s laundry list of demands finally gets answer by King Charles?
-
Prince Harry picks PR photos in fear of ‘bald spots’