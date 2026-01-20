Timothée Chalamet's 'Marty Supreme' makes big record
Timothée Chalamet's 'Marty Supreme' is riding on a wave of success since its release
Timothée Chalamet as Marty Mauser in Marty Supreme is marching to success, making the film the biggest box-office hit for A24 in the U.S., the production company behind the sports-comedy drama.
In addition, the film about a fictional table tennis champion grossed $100 million worldwide, joining three other A24 films that have surpassed the $100 million mark.
To be precise, the Timothée-starrer raked in $102.3 million globally; however, a Variety report adds that the movie was made on a $70 million budget, making it A24's most expensive movie, and it still has not reached profitability.
The Academy-nominated actor, following his stunning performance, drew much applause. Kevin O'Leary, his co-star in Marty Supreme, recently added his share in the round of praises.
"He is a very well-grounded person," the actor told People, adding, "He's a very normal guy."
The star, who plays Milton Rockwell, recalled meeting Timothée's mom in New York, which led him to get to know him better.
“I've met his mother. I hung out with her in New York. We had a great time. He is focused on work, and he doesn't screw around until he's got it nailed down," the actor added.
"I think that's a good attribute. He hasn't let any of the stardom stuff affect him at all. He's the same guy I met at the beginning. Eight months later, he's the same guy," he noted.
Timothée's Marty Supreme is playing in theatres.
-
Brooklyn Beckham reveals major cause behind his feud with parents
-
Amanda Batula, Kyle Cooke call it quits after 4 years of marriage
-
Elijah Wood gets candid about brutal 'Lord of the Rings' shooting
-
Ellie Goulding drops rare video of boyfriend Beau Minniear during Paris trip
-
Rihanna hit by hotel door in New York, jokes with bodyguard afterward
-
Timothy Busfield booted from Penn Badgley starrer rom-com after arrest
-
Sydney Sweeney racy movie gets attention after 'Euphoria' S3 trailer
-
Brooklyn Beckham speaks out after 'relentless inaccuracies about Nicola': Source