Timothée Chalamet's 'Marty Supreme' makes big record

Timothée Chalamet's 'Marty Supreme' becomes A24's biggest box-office hit

Timothée Chalamet as Marty Mauser in Marty Supreme is marching to success, making the film the biggest box-office hit for A24 in the U.S., the production company behind the sports-comedy drama.



In addition, the film about a fictional table tennis champion grossed $100 million worldwide, joining three other A24 films that have surpassed the $100 million mark.

To be precise, the Timothée-starrer raked in $102.3 million globally; however, a Variety report adds that the movie was made on a $70 million budget, making it A24's most expensive movie, and it still has not reached profitability.

The Academy-nominated actor, following his stunning performance, drew much applause. Kevin O'Leary, his co-star in Marty Supreme, recently added his share in the round of praises.

"He is a very well-grounded person," the actor told People, adding, "He's a very normal guy."

The star, who plays Milton Rockwell, recalled meeting Timothée's mom in New York, which led him to get to know him better.

“I've met his mother. I hung out with her in New York. We had a great time. He is focused on work, and he doesn't screw around until he's got it nailed down," the actor added.

"I think that's a good attribute. He hasn't let any of the stardom stuff affect him at all. He's the same guy I met at the beginning. Eight months later, he's the same guy," he noted.

Timothée's Marty Supreme is playing in theatres.