PTI issues notice to Khattak over anti-party move

Pervez Khattak addresses a press conference at his residence in Islamabad on February 10, 2021. — ONLINE

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Wednesday issued a show cause notice to Pervaiz Khattak for allegedly inciting the members to leave the party.

PTI Secretary General Omar Ayub Khan issued the notice to Khattak, a senior politician from the Nowshera district, asking him to explain his position in writing within seven days of the notice.

The show-cause notice reads, “It has come to the notice of the party leadership that you are contacting party members and inciting them to leave the party. In view of these reported activities, you are hereby called to explain yourself in writing within seven days of this notice.”

It was also made clear in the notice that if his reply was found unsatisfactory or he did not respond, further action would be taken as per the party policy and rules.

Khattak, who served as the party’s secretary general and chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the PTI’s government, has already announced quitting the party’s provincial slot as its president.

Separately, senior PTI leader Hammad Azhar lashed out at the ‘imported government’ for unscheduled prolonged power outages amid the scorching heat, compounding the miseries of inflation-ridden and poverty-stricken masses manifolds.

He noted that during the PTI government, there was no sign of power outages due to effective government planning and policies.