Varsity’s digital learning platform launched

LAHORE:The Babar Ali Foundation (BAF) has pledged its generous support for LUMSx, a digital learning platform launched by LUMS.

According to a press release, LUMSx is offering a rich set of diverse courses across various disciplines, making education accessible across socioeconomic and geographic barriers. Through LUMSx, the University will broaden its reach to provide high-quality education. Recently, LUMSx was formally celebrated, giving thanks to Syed Babar Ali and BAF, members of LUMS senior leadership, and the LUMSx team. Ali commended the efforts of the University to launch the initiative, saying, "This platform offers the LUMS community an opportunity to learn beyond the classroom, reaffirming LUMS’ goal to not only serve its students but also to reach a much wider audience across Pakistan and beyond." Among the rich selection of courses, ranging from Pashto and Farsi language lessons to data analytics and neuroscience, health and wellness, LUMSx seeks to enhance the quality of online education by conducting research on online learning and teaching behaviours. One of LUMSx’s pioneering projects was the development of an Urdu translation of Dr Barbara’s course, “Learning How to Learn,” which teaches students effective learning strategies.