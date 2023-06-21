Without delay

Any inordinate delay in the general elections may further add to uncertainty and frustration across the country. Timely polls are the only panacea and will help overcome the political and economic logjam and strengthen the democratic fabric. Presently, the National Assembly is incomplete following the en-masse resignations by the PTI lawmakers. Besides, the two provincial assemblies of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab have already been dissolved, which has created a serious vacuum in the country.
The caretaker governments set up in the federating units have limited powers to address and take key decisions pertaining to public interest. Given the above, it would be advisable to ensure that general elections are conducted well in time in order to steer the country out of the political and economic quagmires it is stuck in.
Guldar Ali Khan Wazir
Zhob
