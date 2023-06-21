PPP puts Latif Khosa’s picture on ‘Wall of Shame’

LAHORE: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Punjab has put the picture of former governor Punjab and renowned lawyer Sardar Latif Khan Khosa on the ‘Wall of Shame’.

The ‘Wall of Shame’ was set up at the PPP Punjab Secretariat and was inaugurated by Central Punjab President Rana Farooq Saeed Khan. Flanked by party leader Faisal Mir, Rana Farooq Saeed Khan in a press conference after inaugurating the ‘Wall of Shame’ recommended the PPP high command to end the membership of Sardar Latif Khosa.

Speaking on the occasion, Rana Farooq Saeed Khan said Khosa had been charging fee as the lawyer of Benazir Bhutto Shaheed and Asif Ali Zardari. He said Sardar Latif Khosa was made attorney general, governor Punjab and advisor to prime minister by PPP in its tenure.

In the current set up, Rana Farooq Saeed said Sardar Latif Khosa wanted the post of Attorney General for his son. Rana Farooq Saeed said Sardar Latif Khan Khosa was blackmailing the party leadership which was not acceptable at all. He said former Senate chairman Syed Nayyar Hussein Bokhari was reorganising lawyers’ forum in all the four provinces.

Faisal Mir on the occasion stated party would put the picture on display of those who took all perks from its governments but forgot their benefactors on the ‘Wall of Shame’.

He endorsed the decision of ending the party membership of Sardar Latif Khosa.