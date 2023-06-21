Aitzaz Ahsan, Latif Khosa meet CJP

Chaudhry Aitzaz Ahsan(L) Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial (C) and Former Punjab governor Latif Khosa in this still taken from a video. — YouTube/Geo News Live/SC website/AFP

ISLAMABAD: In a surprising development, two legal experts on Tuesday met Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial and discussed with him important legal matters.

It was learnt that Barrister Chaudhry Aitzaz Ahsan and Barrister Sardar Latif Khosa called on CJP Bnadial in his chamber.

During the meeting that lasted for over an hour, both the senior lawyers apprised the CJP about important constitutional petitions filed in the apex court, which are of immense importance, pertaining to the fundamental rights of citizens in general and supremacy of the Constitution in particular, sources close to the development told The News.

It was further learnt that Barrister Aitzaz informed Justice Bandial about his constitutional petition challenging the trials of civilians through military courts and urged the chief justice to fix the matter in the apex court at the earliest.

Sources said that during the meeting, Sardar Latif Khosa also informed the CJP that he had also filed an appeal against the order passed by the Balochistan High Court dismissing their petition seeking the quashing of an FIR, nominating former prime minister Imran Khan in the murder case of advocate Jamil Kakar in Quetta.

It is pertinent to mention here that Barrister Aitzaz, the other day, challenged in the Supreme Court the decision taken in the corps commanders meeting on May 15 to try civilians involved in the May 9 incidents in military courts established under the Pakistan Army Act 1952. He has filed a petition in the apex court under Article 184(3) of the Constitution through Sardar Latif Khosa and advocate Salman Akram Raja.

Meanwhile, the Registrar’s office on Tuesday allotted Diary Number 14180 to the petition filed by Aitzaz Ahsan, challenging the trials of civilians by military courts.

Earlier on Tuesday, Sardar Latif Khosa filed an appeal in the apex court of the country against the order passed by Balochistan High Court dated June 15, dismissing the petition of Imran Khan, seeking quashing of the FIR, nominating him in the murder case of advocate Jamil Kakar in Quetta. He prayed to the apex court that the matter be fixed in the week commencing from June 19.

Former prime minister Imran Khan visited Sardar Latif Khosa's residence in Lahore to express solidarity with the senior lawyer in the wake of the firing incident at the latter’s house. Later, Latif Khosa told the media that he will file an appeal in the Supreme Court on behalf of Imran Khan, seeking the quashing of an FIR nominating him in the murder case of advocate Jamil Kakar in Quetta.