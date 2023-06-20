Setback to Tejas in Malaysia deal, S Korea may pip India: HAL

BENGALURU: India, which had, through defence PSU HAL pitched its Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas for the Royal Malaysian Air force (RMFA) has suffered a setback with Malaysia likely to pick South Korean supersonic fighter KAI FA-50.HAL, which had submitted a proposal to the Malaysian ministry of defence for supply of 18 Fighter Lead-in Trainer (FLIT) LCAs against a global tender issued by RMAF in October 2021, was among eight countries to respond to RMFA’s tender.

Tejas was later among the two, the other being KIA FA-50, to be shortlisted by Malaysia. HAL CMD CB Ananthakrishnan said “we were very hopeful of getting the contract from Malaysia given that we were among the two shortlisted out of eight companies that participated.

But there has been a slight setback in the sense that it looks like the other company is getting the order. Although we have not got anything in black-and-white (writing), what we are hearing now is that Malaysia may select the Korean plane.” He added that notwithstanding the recent developments, HAL continues to make efforts.