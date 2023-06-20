Lawyers condemn attack on Latif Khosa’s house

LAHORE: The legal fraternity on Monday strongly condemned the attack on prominent lawyer and former Punjab governor Sardar Latif Khan Khosa as well as the abduction of the lawyers emphasising the community to come out on roads for the sake of justice.

The lawyers spoke up in a “general house” organised by the Lahore High Court Bar Association (LHCBA) at the Lahore High Court premises, where prominent lawyers, including Lahore Bar Association (LBA) President Rana Intizar Hassan also addressed.

Senior lawyer Aziz Karamat Bhandari who recently went missing and Advocate Khurram Latif Khosa, son of former Punjab governor Latif Khosa whose house was recently attacked, were present on the occasion.

Advocate Khurram Khosa said the incidents of firing on lawyers were unfortunate. “Where are the courts and the suo motus?” he questioned.

Another prominent lawyer Karamat Bhandari asked the House why he was abducted, terming his abduction an attack on the entire legal community. He urged the legal community to come out on the roads for the sake of justice and rule of law.

Meanwhile, the lawyers vowed to come up with a comprehensive strategy in coming weeks along with a demand to release their fellows belonging to legal fraternity on immediate basis.