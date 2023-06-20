Pakistan, Iran agree to expand cooperation in diverse areas

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Iran have agreed to enhance and diversify bilateral trade and expand cooperation in energy, transport connectivity, education, and people-to-people exchanges.

The 12th round of Bilateral Political Consultations (BPC) between Pakistan and Iran was held in Tehran on 17-18 June 2023, said a press release received here on Monday. The two sides held discussions covering the entire range of bilateral relations and reviewed the status of the implementation of decisions of the last BPC. The two sides had also a comprehensive exchange of views on the regional situation.

Foreign Secretary Dr Asad Majeed Khan and Deputy Foreign Minister of Iran, Ali Bagheri Kani, led the respective sides.

Ambassador of Pakistan Rahim Hayat Qureshi and other senior officials from both sides also attended the meeting.

Both sides underscored the significance of regular convening of various institutional mechanisms, including Joint Economic Commission (JEC) and Joint Trade Committee (JTC) to forge closer cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

The two sides reaffirmed their commitment to continue cooperation at multilateral fora, including the UN, OIC and ECO and strengthen dialogue on global and regional issues of common concern.

The Foreign Secretary welcomed the normalisation of diplomatic relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia. He briefed his Iranian counterpart about the situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) marked by grave human rights violations, and appreciated Iran’s steadfast support for the Kashmir cause. Separately, the Foreign Secretary called on Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.

They agreed to maintain the current momentum of high-level bilateral exchanges and strengthen mutually-beneficial cooperation in diverse fields. In a separate meeting with Member Parliament/Chairman Pakistan-Iran Parliamentary Friendship Group, Ahmad Amirabadi Farahani both sides emphasized the importance of enhancing Parliamentary exchanges.

Foreign Secretary Dr Asad Majeed Khan also held a meeting with Secretary General Khosrav Noziri of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) and reaffirmed Pakistan’s support to the organisation. He also highlighted the importance of intra-regional connectivity and trade promotion among ECO member states.

In Tehran, the Foreign Secretary also interacted with the Iranian intelligentsia and scholars at the leading Iranian think tank, Institute of Peace and International Studies (IPIS) where he highlighted Pakistan’s role toward promotion of peace and development in the region.