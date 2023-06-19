Nature’s wrath

Nothing seems to hamper a country’s socio-economic and political progress more than climate change, particularly for agrarian economies like Pakistan.
We need to take pragmatic steps including ensuring renewable energy, adopting the adaptation strategies laid out in COP 26, and, most importantly, constructing climate-resilient infrastructure.
Muhammad Bashir
Malakand
This refers to the letter ‘Pension raise’ by Malik ul Quddoos. The writer has done well to highlight the...
It is incredibly difficult for those working in the IT sector in this country, especially freelancers, to file their...
One has to admit that the accusations Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has recently made against the IMF ring true. The...
Heavy rainfall can cause serious damage to mature date palm crops, a key cash crop in many parts of Sindh. To protect...
As Murtaza Wahab is now mayor of Karachi, there are certain points he must keep in view. He should be proactive in his...
Pakistan has enormous potential for renewable energy resources, particularly solar energy. Despite enjoying plenty of...