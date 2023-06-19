 
close
Monday June 19, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Newspost

Nature’s wrath

June 19, 2023

Nothing seems to hamper a country’s socio-economic and political progress more than climate change, particularly for agrarian economies like Pakistan.

We need to take pragmatic steps including ensuring renewable energy, adopting the adaptation strategies laid out in COP 26, and, most importantly, constructing climate-resilient infrastructure.

Muhammad Bashir

Malakand