Damage control

Heavy rainfall can cause serious damage to mature date palm crops, a key cash crop in many parts of Sindh. To protect these crops, farmers need to take action. This includes ensuring that there is a good drainage system in place to prevent the roots from getting waterlogged, trimming and removing any parts of the plant that are damaged or diseased, strengthening the stems by staking or tying them for stability during strong winds and erecting shelters to protect the crops from heavy rain and hail.

After the rains, farmers should regularly check the crops for any signs of damage or disease so they can take the necessary steps to reduce losses. Farmers should stay informed about weather forecasts and seek assistance from agricultural experts for specific guidance. By implementing these measures, farmers can safeguard their date palm crops and minimize potential losses caused by heavy rainfall.

Azeem Hakro

Islamabad