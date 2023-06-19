Ultimate power source

Pakistan has enormous potential for renewable energy resources, particularly solar energy. Despite enjoying plenty of sunshine all year, the country is nevertheless heavily reliant on non-renewable energy sources such as oil and gas. This reliance on non-renewable energy has led to environmental deterioration, energy insecurity, and economic insecurity.
Solar energy has the potential to be a game changer in Pakistan, where a large section of the population lives in rural areas without access to electricity. To attain a sustainable energy future, the government must encourage and promote the use of solar energy.
Saim Bin Saleem
Karachi
This refers to the letter ‘Pension raise’ by Malik ul Quddoos. The writer has done well to highlight the...
Nothing seems to hamper a country’s socio-economic and political progress more than climate change, particularly for...
It is incredibly difficult for those working in the IT sector in this country, especially freelancers, to file their...
One has to admit that the accusations Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has recently made against the IMF ring true. The...
Heavy rainfall can cause serious damage to mature date palm crops, a key cash crop in many parts of Sindh. To protect...
As Murtaza Wahab is now mayor of Karachi, there are certain points he must keep in view. He should be proactive in his...