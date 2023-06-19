Ultimate power source

Pakistan has enormous potential for renewable energy resources, particularly solar energy. Despite enjoying plenty of sunshine all year, the country is nevertheless heavily reliant on non-renewable energy sources such as oil and gas. This reliance on non-renewable energy has led to environmental deterioration, energy insecurity, and economic insecurity.

Solar energy has the potential to be a game changer in Pakistan, where a large section of the population lives in rural areas without access to electricity. To attain a sustainable energy future, the government must encourage and promote the use of solar energy.

Saim Bin Saleem

Karachi