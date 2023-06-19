 
Ultimate power source

June 19, 2023

Pakistan has enormous potential for renewable energy resources, particularly solar energy. Despite enjoying plenty of sunshine all year, the country is nevertheless heavily reliant on non-renewable energy sources such as oil and gas. This reliance on non-renewable energy has led to environmental deterioration, energy insecurity, and economic insecurity.

Solar energy has the potential to be a game changer in Pakistan, where a large section of the population lives in rural areas without access to electricity. To attain a sustainable energy future, the government must encourage and promote the use of solar energy.

Saim Bin Saleem

Karachi