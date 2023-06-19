A road accident claims 12 lives in Kallar Kahar. — Radio Pakistan/File

KALLAR KAHAR: The Kallar Kahar police on Sunday registered a case against the motor vehicle examiner, owner, driver, conductor and terminal manager after a passenger bus fatally crashed onto the Motorway II on Sunday.

At least 12 passengers were killed and 30 others injured after the speeding bus destined for Jhang bumped into the road divider and tossed over the other side of the road in the Salt Range.

According to the First Information Report, the passengers had cautioned the terminal manager and driver about the condition of the bus.

Video footage of the incident depicting the horrific crash went viral on social media on Saturday.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday, while expressing condolences to the bereaved families, expressed his deep anguish over the occurrence of repeated traffic accidents near the Salt Range on the Motorway. On his Twitter handle, the prime minister expressed his deep grief over the loss of lives in the accident. “My sympathies and prayers are for those families who have lost their dear ones in this painful accident,” he said in a tweet.