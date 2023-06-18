‘A new era to begin in LGH with installation of NGS machine’

LAHORE : Principal PGMI, Ameeruddin Medical College Prof Dr Al-Fareed Zafar said that a new era will begin with the installation of this machine in Lahore General Hospital and new avenues of medical education and research will open in the public sector.

He stated on Saturday that Punjab Governor Baligh ur Rahman has given the indication to provide Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) machine to Lahore General Hospital. This machine will detect changes in the human genome and provide information about future diseases.

He said through this machine, early measures will be made possible to prevent multiplicity and non-multiplicity and diseases spread by viruses from which the communicable and non-communicable diseases will be early diagnosed in the human body before the signs and symptoms.

He said that the NGS machine will also help reduce the risks to human health and prevent the spread of viral infections and early diagnosis will be ensured and diagnosis of human genes will uncover future diseases in advance through which public health experts will be able to prevent the spread of diseases by making effective planning.

He further highlighted that with the availability of this new technology, young doctors as well as senior doctors will get advantage and the patients will benefit immensely. Prof. Al-Fareed Zafar said that it is satisfying that Director Central Research Lab LGH, Ghazala Ruby is performing her duties with professional dedication. She will play an effective role in operating this modern machine, research on human genes and diagnosis of diseases.