NAB summons Bushra Bibi again in NCA case on 21st

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau has changed the status of Bushra Bibi, spouse of former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan, from a witness to an accused in the £190 Million National Crime Agency (NCA) UK settlement case.

In a call-up letter to Bushra Bibi for June 21 before the Combined Investigation Team, Rawalpindi, of being one of trustees of Al-Qadir University, the NAB has summoned her as an accused and asked her to bring all the record of the trust. Earlier, Bushra Bibi was twice summoned in the case as a witness to record her statement but now she has been summoned as an accused in the case. In the notice, she was asked to bring complete documents, including registration documents of Al-Qadir University, endowment fund and Al-Qadir Trust. It also sought details of donors along with details of donations, land transferred, money received, details of donations made by trustees including herself, details of land, building, cash, kinds, etc, transferred to Al-Qadir Trust along with acknowledgement deed and value of land, building cash, etc.

It also sought complete expenditure of Al-Qadir University Project Trust, Al-Qadir University Project Endowment Fund Trust and Al-Qadir Trust, bank account details and transaction details, approval of Al-Qadir University Trust by Punjab Higher Education Commission, documents of affiliation of Al-Qadir University Trust with GCU, details of land, cash, gift or any other valuables. It also sought acknowledgement of donations, resolution of meetings of trust any other information /record relevant to case.

According to NAB sources, Shahzad Akbar had presented a signed deed of confidentially before the cabinet chaired by the-then prime minister in a sealed envelope on 3-12-2019 without disclosing the fact that it was already signed on 06-11-2019 by Shahzad Akbar whereby, the designated account for adjustment of liability was mala-fidely intimated to the National Crime Agency, UK, for transfer of funds, instead of repatriation of the recovered amount to the State of Pakistan in an order to give and obtain material benefit.