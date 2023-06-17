SNGPL gets gas supply from Wali

LAHORE: Injection of gas supply into SNGPL’s network from a newly discovered gas field namely Wali (Bettani) in District Lakki Marwat of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has started on Friday, a statement said.

The Oil and Gas Development Corporation (OGDCL) discovered Wali gas field last year. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Federal Ministry of Energy (Petroleum Division) had directed Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) to lay pipelines for injection of gas from the newly discovered gas field. The gas flow from Wali gas field will be processed at OGDCL’s facility before being injected into Sui Northern’s transmission system. Current gas supply flow rate from the gas field is 10mmcfd which is expected to rise to 20mmcfd in near future. The gas is supplied vide recently constructed 50-kilometer long high-pressure pipeline connecting OGDCL’s processing plant to Sui Northern’s network at Kaka Khel, District Lakki Marwat. In addition, SNGPL also constructed a 16-kilometer-long gathering line on OGDCL’s request as contractor.