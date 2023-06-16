55kg hashish, 15kg opium recovered

LAHORE:Lahore Police and Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA), in a joint operation on Thursday, recovered a consignment of 55 kilograms of hashish and 15 kilograms of opium from a drug supplier.

Upon identifying the suspicious activity through the PSCA cameras, immediate action was taken by the Baghbanpura police, who promptly instructed the checking of the suspicious rickshaw. The subsequent search of the rickshaw led to the arrest of suspect Pervez Khan, who was found in possession of the illicit drugs.

Speaking about the operation, SP Awais Shafiq stated that the arrested accused was involved in the underground drug trade and a case has been registered against him.