Wife meets Elahi, says basic rights being denied in jail

LAHORE: Former Punjab chief minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi’s wife said on Thursday her husband was being denied basic human rights in jail.

In a video statement, she said, “I met Chaudhry Parvez Elahi. His faith in Allah Almighty gave me great satisfaction. Parvez Elahi has given a message to his family and all people that he stands firm with his resolve.

“Parvez Elahi said he will continue to hold his stance,” she added.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf president’s wife said she received a call from the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC).

“I got information that my husband has been shifted to PIC on an emergency basis. I was asked to reach PIC with Parvez’s medical reports.

“Parvez Elahi has had incomplete tests. Doctors have also witnessed this matter. The manner in which Parvez Elahi was treated in the jail is very painful,” she added.

Separately, the Lahore High Court (LHC) Thursday issued notices to former chief minister Punjab Parvez Elahi on an appeal, filed by the Punjab government against an interim bail granted by an anti-corruption court in the Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) bribery case. The court directed him to submit his reply on July 4.

LHC’s Justice Sarfraz Dogar heard the case. Additional Prosecutor General Punjab Abdul Samad gave arguments on the Punjab government appeal, saying the anti-corruption court approved Parvez Elahi’s interim bail, though there were serious allegations against him. He said Parvez Elahi was accused of accepting 125 million bribe.

He implored the court to cancel Elahi’s bail. The Anti-Corruption Establishment Lahore had registered a case against Parvez Elahi on the charges of abuse of authority and taking bribe.