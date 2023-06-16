Pakistan, Denmark exchange climate change plan of action

ISLAMABAD: While facing the challenges of Climate Change and finding ways and means to face these challenges, Pakistan and Denmark on Thursday exchanged the Plan of Action (2023-2027) on the Green Framework Engagement Agreement, signed in August 2022.

The Plan of Action would pave the way for joint initiatives and projects in renewable energy and green transition driven by technological advancement and collaborative partnerships. It will also contribute towards the realization of Sustainable Development Goals and thus set the foundation for a sustainable future. “I had a productive meeting with Dan Jørgensen, Danish Minister of Development Cooperation, covering key topics of green solutions, climate change, renewable energy, and bilateral trade. Also exchanged the Joint Action Plan on Green Framework Agreement, forging a path towards a sustainable future,” said Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari after meeting Dan Jørgensen.

Foreign Minister Bhutto said Pakistan and Denmark were facing the consequences of climate change in different scenarios as the latter was a developed country while Pakistan was a developing country. “I think it is a good example of how a developing world and the developed world partner together to find solutions and work together to face the challenge,” he said in a media talk. Terming the agreement as very important, Danish Minister Dan Jorgensen said: “We share the same ambitions as we also want to fight climate change and both feel that international efforts to overcome the challenge are going too slow”. He assured the foreign minister of his country’s full support in Pakistan’s fight against climate change. He also called upon the international community to cooperate with Pakistan in this regard. The foreign minister said the Danish government had been a leading voice and leading advocate for the green energy transition of climate agenda within Europe and Pakistan. He said partnering with the European countries on this ambitious agenda of green energy transition would not only have positive implications on Pakistan within the climate context but the economy as well. “We have decades of experience in wind energy, and we are ready to help Pakistan in this sector,” said the Danish minister.

Later, at a media briefing to a query about the recent boat tragedy in Greece, the MOFA Spokeswoman said: “On boat wreck off the coast of Greece, we have seen the reports. Initial reports from our Mission suggest that no Pakistani casualties have been reported. We continue to follow the developments in this case, and will keep the media updated.” When asked to comment about the registration of cases against Pakistanis living abroad on charges of terrorism and the recent remarks by the Spokesman at the US State Department, she responded: “I would reiterate what I have said before, that Pakistan will continue to follow its laws and Constitution in holding those responsible for May 9 events to account. In this process, the rule of law, Pakistani laws and the Constitution will be upheld. We remain committed to our constitutional obligations, to protect the rights and property of our citizens, who enjoy constitutional guarantees and fundamental freedoms, which are underwritten by our judiciary. We are also a country of laws and the rule of law must be upheld. Any actions of the Government of Pakistan with regard to the events of May 9 will be in accordance with our laws and Constitution.” Meanwhile, the 12th round of Pakistan-Iran Bilateral Political Consultations (BPC) will be held in Tehran on June 17-18, 2023. The foreign secretary will lead the Pakistani delegation while the Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs of Iran, Ali Bagheri Kani, will lead the Iranian side.