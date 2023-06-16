PU issues duplicate degree to Nawaz

LAHORE: The Punjab University’s examination branch recently issued a duplicate degree of Bachelor of Arts (BA) to the former prime minister and PMLN supremo Nawaz Sharif, The News has learnt.
A PU official, requesting anonymity, said the former premier applied through someone for his duplicate bachelor’s degree and the same was issued after the due process.
He further said that a fee of Rs2,990 was also deposited in the university’s bank account on June 7 for the degree and later it was issued accordingly.
The official said the former PM had completed his BA from Punjab University as a student of the Government College (GC) Lahore (now GC University) in 1968.
