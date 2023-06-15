 
Thursday June 15, 2023
Cattle markets inspected

By Our Correspondent
LAHORE:Adviser to Punjab Chief Minister on Sports and Youth Affairs, Wahab Riaz, visited district Khanewal on Wednesday. He chaired a meeting at Deputy Commissioner’s office Khanewal. He reviewed various measures regarding District Administration, cattle markets, law and order situation, health facilities and sports facilities, etc.