Cattle markets inspected

LAHORE:Adviser to Punjab Chief Minister on Sports and Youth Affairs, Wahab Riaz, visited district Khanewal on Wednesday. He chaired a meeting at Deputy Commissioner’s office Khanewal. He reviewed various measures regarding District Administration, cattle markets, law and order situation, health facilities and sports facilities, etc.
This is a ‘unique’ spot in the streets of Krishan Nager because of being littered for weeks. People living in the...
LAHORE:Farmer Abdul Hanan of Toba Tek Singh won the first position in the wheat production competition 2022-23, after...
LAHORE:An MoU signing ceremony took place between the Punjab Board of Investment & Trade and the Punjab Information...
LAHORE:Religious leaders and scholars paid tribute to a noted leader of Tehreek Nizam Mustafa, Rafiq Ahmad Bajwa,...
LAHORE:Punjab University female students have participated in the Pink Games 2023 with their immense talent clinched a...
LAHORE:The children of police officers working at the Central Police Office visited the Punjab Safe Cities Authority ...