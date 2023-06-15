Messi ‘deserves’ MLS move: Scaloni

BEIJING: Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni said Wednesday that Lionel Messi "deserves" his high-profile transfer to Inter Miami, as the world champions prepared for a friendly against Australia in Beijing.

Messi, the Argentina captain, last week announced he would join the MLS side after reaching the end of his two-year deal with French giants Paris Saint-Germain. "I´m very happy that he has decided to go and play for a club in a city that is going to treat him very well," Scaloni said at a press conference in the Chinese capital.

"Regardless of the league or the country, the important thing is that he feels good in the city and in the club. "I believe he´ll have the conditions to enjoy himself there -- he deserves it."