Women in Pakistan face significant challenges in terms of access to education, healthcare, and economic opportunities. This affects their ability to participate fully in society, limiting their potential and contributing to gender inequality. It is time for us as a society to acknowledge the importance of women’s rights and to take decisive action to empower them. This means providing access to education at all levels, investing in healthcare services and creating economic opportunities for women. We need to change the narrative that women are not capable of leading successful businesses, managing households and contributing to the betterment of society.

Moreover, we also need to address the prevalence of gender-based violence and discrimination against women in Pakistan. It is deeply concerning that women still face abuse in their homes, workplaces and in public places. We need robust legal and policy frameworks that prioritize women’s rights and provide them with the protection they need.

Hira Nasir

Lahore