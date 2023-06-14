Bail plea of 3 accused rejected in vehicle torching case

PESHAWAR: A local court rejected bail applications of three accused involved in torching an official vehicle during the protests on May 9 and 10.

Police have arrested three accused Zarbullah, Jafar Ali and Muhammad Noor from the court after an Anti-Terrorism Court rejected their bail application. They were accused of torching a vehicle of the Anti-Narcotics Force during the May 9,10 protests by the workers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

Meanwhile an Anti-Corruption Court extended bail application of 49 accused including three former MPAs of PTI for illegal appointment in Nawaz Kidney Hospital in Swat.

The court heard arguments in the case from both sides. The court was told that this is a political case as no action is being taken against those who are quitting PTI. The court extended the bail of the three former MPAs and 46 other accused in 66 illegal recruitments in the kidney hospital.