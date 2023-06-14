Pakistani film ‘Hum Saya’ wins big at Venice Film Festival

LAHORE: ‘Hum Saya’ [Neighbour], a film produced by Centre for Social Justice (CSJ), received the award for ‘Best Short Documentary on Human Rights’ at the prestigious Venice Intercultural Film Festival 2023.

‘Hum Saya’ will be screened in Venice, Italy on the 23rd of June, 2023, also at the Kellogg College, University of Oxford on 16th of June and other places around the world. The film is many of CSJ’s research and advocacy ventures focusing human rights, democratic development and social justice for the marginalised groups in Pakistan in particular.

The film blends real life stories of girls who faced the agony of abductions, forced conversions and forced marriages. It also features the ordeal of the families who suffer this multi-faceted criminality.