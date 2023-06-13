Criminal apprehended

LAHORE:Lahore Police, in collaboration with the Punjab Safe Cities Authority, has successfully apprehended a high-risk criminal named Irfan also known as ‘Sapiro’ on Monday.
The accused, Irfan, was wanted in several cases of robbery and theft. Additionally, he gained notoriety for engaging in dangerous activities such as one wheeling, over-speeding, and reckless driving on various roads within the city.
Videos capturing Irfan's one-wheeling stunts were seized, as he would frequently upload them on social media platforms.
A case was registered against him and legal proceedings have commenced. SP Arslan Zahid, in charge of the operation, emphasised the enforcement of strict measures to curb the menace of one wheeling.
