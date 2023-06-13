Flute festival at Alhamra captivates audience

LAHORE:A flute festival held at the Alhamra Cultural Complex, Gaddafi Stadium here on Monday created magic in the air. The event featured engaging activities, including flute exhibitions, informative seminars and breathtaking performances.

Akmal Qadri, a celebrated, distinguished flute player, provided a glimpse into the history and development of the flute, sharing its structure and remarkable journey on this occasion. Artists Muhammad Ahsan and Ustad Hanif also shared their knowledge and insights during the seminars. All the speakers praised the exceptional skills of the flute performers.

Chairman Alhamra Qasim Ali Shah inaugurated the festival. Executive Director Alhamra, Muhammad Saleem Sagar, said that the festival's primary goal was to introduce the younger generation to the beautiful flute instrument and pay tribute to the country's talented players.

Sagar expressed his heartfelt, deep appreciation for this captivating musical instrument. He said Alhamra valued its talented musicians.

Teachers and students actively participated in the festival which was captivating. A remarkable initiative of Alhamra, the festival showcased the power of music to unite and bring joy to communities.