TikToker Sandal Khattak held in Hareem Shah video leak case

ISLAMABAD: Famous TikToker Sandal Khattak was arrested by FIA after her bail plea was dismissed by Special Judge Central (SJC) Islamabad Azam Khan in the Hareem Shah video leak case on Monday.

The famous TikToker Hareem Shah earlier approached authorities after her private videos went viral on the internet. She alleged that her private videos were leaked by Sandal Khattak and Ayesha Naz the friends she used to live with.

Special Judge Central Islamabad heard the video leak case filed by Hareem Shah, during which she and the suspect, Sandal Khattak, appeared in the court along with their lawyers.

During the hearing, the suspect said she neither made nor leaked Hareem Shah’s video. She added that the plaintiff’s videos have recently leaked and that she has been harassing Sandal Khattak for years. “Hareem is blackmailing me through indecent photos,” the TikToker said.

Meanwhile, Hareem Shah showed the said videos and pictures in the courtroom. When presenting arguments before the court, the prosecutor said videos on TikTok are not posted for Kashmir’s freedom; everyone knows about the videos that TikTokers make.

After hearing the arguments, Special Judge Central rejected Sandal Khattak’s bail application resulting in her arrest.

After her plea to register a case against her rival TikToker was dismissed by a Peshawar court, Sandal Khattak said Hareem Shah would soon get the results of the threats she had hurled at her.

Khattak recently filed a petition, which the court had rejected, against Hareem, which stated that she is spreading negative propaganda against her on social media and making serious threats towards her. But, she mentioned, FIA did not take action against her despite the plea.

Talking to media regarding the threats made by the TikToker, Sandal Khattak said that she has already denied Hareem’s allegations. “I have received serious threats from Hareem Shah. She will get the results of the threats soon, I want security,” she said, informing media that she went to seek security at a police station in Kirk.

Talking to reporters, Hareem Shah said, “I got the evidence in that case, that from where they were posted, which accounts were used, I have all the evidence, said Shah. “Alhamdulillah, she is arrested,” said the TikToker, adding that there is no way for “Settlement”. “I think she would do this someone else if this ended up with a settlement.” She also claimed that Sandal has a criminal record and she was arrested at a guest house in Islamabad before. “She has no character,” “As for Ayesha Naz, I have filed two cases against her,” Hareem Shah said.