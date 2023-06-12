PMLN estranged leader praises Muqam

PESHAWAR: A leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) Arbab Khizer Hayat has put trust in the party KP chapter president Amir Muqam, saying the misunderstanding with the latter had been removed.
He was the spokesperson for a group of PMLN leaders who had disagreement with the party provincial leadership in the past.A press release issued here said Arbab Khizer met Amir Muqam and praised him for strengthening the party in KP after assuming the position.
He hoped that the PMLN would emerge as a strong party because of the policies being pursued by Amir Muqam.Arbab Khizer said political differences were part of democracy but these should not be turned into serious rivalries. Amir Muqam, on the other hand, reciprocated the compliments expressed by Arbab Khizer Hayat and praised him for his services to the party.
KARACHI: Sindh Information and Labour Minister Saeed Ghani has said that the Jamaat-e-Islami should be answerable for...
KARACHI: A fraudster, who did not pay for a machinery order, has filed a case against the exporter on Saturday,...
ISLAMABAD: A free medical camp was established at Noor Eye Hospital, Kabul under arrangements of Pak-Afghan...
QUETTA: Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo has thanked Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif...
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s government is facing several critical challenges that threaten its stability and...
GHALLANAI: A jirga of elders on Sunday condemned the killing of youths from Mohmand tribal district in Peshawar and...