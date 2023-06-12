PMLN estranged leader praises Muqam

PESHAWAR: A leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) Arbab Khizer Hayat has put trust in the party KP chapter president Amir Muqam, saying the misunderstanding with the latter had been removed.

He was the spokesperson for a group of PMLN leaders who had disagreement with the party provincial leadership in the past.A press release issued here said Arbab Khizer met Amir Muqam and praised him for strengthening the party in KP after assuming the position.

He hoped that the PMLN would emerge as a strong party because of the policies being pursued by Amir Muqam.Arbab Khizer said political differences were part of democracy but these should not be turned into serious rivalries. Amir Muqam, on the other hand, reciprocated the compliments expressed by Arbab Khizer Hayat and praised him for his services to the party.