Postings notified

Rawalpindi: The Commissioner Rawalpindi Division (Establishment Branch) through a Notification No EB/A-X-77/2008 has posted Shahid Mehmood as Private Secretary (BS-17) in Deputy Commissioner (DC), Rawalpindi Office and Muhammad Shafique Ahmed posted as Private Secretary here in Commissioner, Rawalpindi Office. Abdul Rauf posted as Private Secretary to Deputy Commissioner (DC), Attock Office.

The following postings amongst newly promoted Private Secretaries (BS-17) of Rawalpindi Division are hereby ordered with immediate effect in the best public interest. The newly posted Shahid Mehm­ood as Private Secretary in Deputy Commissioner (DC), Rawalpindi Office told ‘The News’ that he will show him best performance to his country. "I will obey the orders of my bosses and I will work day and night to provide maximum relief for public," he assured.