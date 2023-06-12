Career counselling: questions and answers





Q1: Dear Mr Abidi, I regularly read your columns. I have two children who are studying in a local English medium school. However, I’m confused which study system would be the best in future for my kids, either Cambridge/O levels or Matric? Some of my relatives and friends are suggesting that my children get an English medium/Cambridge education, as it would be better for higher studies. Although my kids are very young, I think this is the right time for making decisions about their education/ system. I look forward to your advice. (Rebbeca Khokhar, Lahore)

Ans: Dear Ms Khokhar, let me advise you that our national curriculum which we normally refer to as Matric/FA/FSc (10+2) is a well structured system and believe me there is nothing to worry about that. On the other hand, CIE which is normally referred to as O/A levels is fit for those students who plan to get foreign education/undergraduate degree for which they go abroad after passing A levels. Therefore, if you think you can easily afford the British education system and you are serious about sending them to a foreign country for further studies then the CIE system should be your choice. However, intermediate students who do FA/FSc also go to foreign countries for studying bachelors and further education and I can assure you that they have a double edge of passing national entry tests which give them more success as compared to O & Level students. I hope the above information would be of great help and clarifies the situation.

Q2: Dear sir, I passed my high school (Intermediate) from Canada. Due to some certain reasons, I couldn’t continue and never studied further. Now I’m about 35 years of age and live in Karachi. Do you think I can start my studies at this age if I want to? Can you please advise what should I study? (Allah Bux Dino, Karachi)

Ans: Dear Mr Dino, you can start over again and resume your education any time when you wish as the education is not conditional to age or time. While I am not sure if the education you refer to as high school is equivalent to intermediate? However, I recommend you to consult your current qualification with IBCC whether it is an Intermediate (12 years of education)? If this is so, then you may start your education on the basis of the equivalence provided. You can find the IBCC details on the internet.

Q3: Dear sir, my youngest brother passed matric with A+ grade and started ICS but he failed in two major subjects. Personally, he was not happy in ICS. Afterwards he started FA, and he is now 2nd part of FA. Please guide me about his best feature. (Zanjabeel Hussain, Multan)

Ans: Dear Zanjabeel, thank you for your inquiry. However, I can only advise you to let your brother focus on his studies and try to get good marks in his FA. However, you didn't mention which subjects your brother is now studying in his FA. Once he successfully passes his FA then he should think and choose one of the streamlines in which he has more interest and got a good grip to take up in his future career.

Q4: Dear Mr Abidi, I have recently passed my Mechanical Engineering, a 4-year degree. Now I’m thinking of doing a degree which gives me a good combination of engineering and management. I want to study for such a degree so that I have more career prospects and options when I go for a job in the industry. Do you think I should do a Masters in Business Administration or an MSc? (Sher Aly Fatyana, Toba Tek Singh)

Ans: Dear Sher Aly, after going through your background details, I suggest you should gain some relevant work experience for two or three years then only you should think over which area of management you should study to add value to your degree. You should try Masters in Technology Management (MSc) or Project Management. I would advise you to gain practical experience after your current degree even if you get an internship without a salary. This will give you a chance in developing contacts and gaining a professional edge over newcomers who look for a job without any experience.

(Syed Azhar Husnain Abidi is a renowned educationist in Pakistan, with more than 20 years of experience as provider of education counselling services. He has represented Pakistan in over 100 national and international seminars, conferences and fora. He is a recipient of the most coveted civil award Tamgha-e-Imtiaz).