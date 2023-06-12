IS militants kill three Iraqi soldiers

KIRKUK, Iraq: Three Iraqi soldiers were killed and four others wounded on Sunday in a pre-dawn attack in the country´s north blamed on the Islamic State group, a military official said.
The assailants used automatic weapons in the attack on their barracks in Wadi al-Naft, about 25-km west of the city of Kirkuk, the official said on condition of anonymity. “Three soldiers, including two officers, were killed, and four other soldiers were wounded,” the official told AFP. There was no immediate claim of responsibility.
