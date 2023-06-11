Sharjeel assures Chinese company of support for setting up bus plant

An important meeting regarding the purchase of electric buses was held at the Archives Complex in Karachi on Saturday, with Minister for Information, Transport, and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon in the chair.

The meeting was attended by Transport Secretary Saleem Rajput, MD Sindh Mass Transit Authority Kamal Dayo, Chinese company representative Charles Cao, Asad Muzaffar, and others.

Charles Cao, the representative of Chinese company Jiangsu Alpha Bus, provided a briefing on electric buses.

The provincial information minister sought information about the supply and features of electric buses and chargers. He expressed the Sindh government’s willingness to provide full support if the Chinese company intended to establish a plant in Sindh.

Memon welcomed the idea of setting up the plant and assured the company of the government’s commitment to purchasing electric buses from them. He said that the government stood ready to extend all necessary assistance to facilitate the company’s endeavour.

He expressed the government’s intention to introduce electric buses and electric taxis as part of a comprehensive service throughout the province. He said the government aimed to promote sustainable transportation options and reduce environmental impact by adopting electric vehicles.